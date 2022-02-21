The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy President’s Day! The new week is getting off to a mild start. After starting in the 20s and lower 30s, temperatures will climb into the 40s this afternoon.

A weak front will bring more clouds to areas north of Albany. Meanwhile, spots downstate and in the Berkshires will see more sunshine. The added cloud cover will keep temperatures a little cooler with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s up north. The mid-Hudson Valley and the Berkshires will see highs pushing 50 degrees.

Everyone will be warmer Tuesday. A bigger storm system will bring not only a gush of warmer but eventually rain. Things will turn wetter late-day Tuesday and through the overnight hours.

Parts of the Adirondack Park and the North Country could pick up an inch or more of rain through Wednesday morning. The warmth, melting snow, and runoff from the rain will add to more ice jam concerns. A Flood Watch has been put out for the Mohawk Valley, the Adirondacks, the Lake George area, and parts of Vermont through Wednesday evening. Ice jam flooding could form quickly.

The switch will be flipped back to winter to close out the week. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Wednesday. Thursday will just be cold. Another storm, this time a wintry one, will arrive on Friday. Decent accumulations are looking possible.