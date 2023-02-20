The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The upcoming week will be a more active one. It begins with isolated rain showers today. Activity rolls through the area around mid-day. Showers will very much be here there but not everywhere. Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs around 50 degrees.

Tranquil and a little chillier tonight. Quickly we will gear up for the next storm. Snow showers will kick in Tuesday morning and overspread the area. As temperatures warm up, valley locations will see a changeover to a mix or plain rain. Meanwhile for the hills and higher terrain, snow continues falling through Tuesday evening. Amounts will be on the lighter side but could still impact travel especially in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. This could be Albany’s first measurable snowfall of the month.

A higher impact storm is on the way later in the week. The storm is still sitting off the coast of southern California. It will pick up speed over the next two days. We’ll start seeing the impacts Wednesday night. We are tracking periods of snow, rain, and freezing rain. The trickiest part of the storm will hit Thursday morning.

The late week storm is still several days out. We are hammering out details about the timeline, precipitation types, and accumulations. But set-up is coming into clearer view. Stay tuned for updates. Behind the storm it will turn breezy, colder, and drier.