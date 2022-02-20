The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! February is back on track. Snow showers and squalls tracked through the area on Saturday, and brought back the wintry look. Accumulations were generally light, but if you were out and about during those squalls you know how tricky travel became.

Today starts off very cold with sunshine. A few clouds will filter in during the afternoon. The winds will pick up a bit, but it won’t be nearly as gusty as the past few afternoons. Temperatures will run a few degrees below average. Not a terrible late February day.

The upcoming week will feature another temperature roller coaster ride. We are on the upside of the ride. High temperatures will climb closer to 50 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Readings will slide back below normal behind a rain-making system during the middle of the week.

The rain looks to hold off until the second half of Tuesday. The majority of the rain falls overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will quickly drop behind the storm.

We will have to keep an eye on our rivers and creeks again this week. The thawing, rain, and runoff will raise more concerns for ice jam flooding. As chunks of ice break free and flow downstream, the ice could build up and dam the flow upstream. Additional flooding along and near our rivers, creeks, and streams will be possible.

The work week will end with another storm. It looks to be mostly of the wintry variety. We’ll have to watch the temperature trends. Snow and a wintry mix is possible on Friday. And it will be another cold weekend.