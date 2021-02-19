02/19/2021: Friday flurries and light snow

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Light to moderate snow is falling area-wide to kick off the day. There isn’t a lot of snow on the ground, but it’s enough to make things slippery. Watch your step on your outdoor steps, sidewalks, and the driveway. It is extra slick where snow is accumulating on icy patches.

The most widespread snow will fall through mid-morning. Roads will become slick and visibility will be reduced. Snow showers will become more scattered and will take a break from time to time.

The main storm continues to pull away from the coast. There is also an upper-level disturbance to our west. Another burst of light snow will move through around the evening commute. Activity will continue to taper off overnight.

Once all is said and done, most could pick up two to four inches of snow. Higher amounts are expected for the hilly terrain south and east of Albany.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Saturday and there many be some leftover flurries. Then how about some sunshine to end the weekend?

Snow chances return early next week. A couple quick system will pass through the Capital Region. Temperatures will begin to “warm up” next week too. For the past two week it has been the teens and 20s for highs. Beginning Monday we will string together several days with highs above freezing. We could even touch 40 degrees on Wednesday!