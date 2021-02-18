02/18/2021: Another round of snow to end the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We are gearing for another round of snow to end the week. While the radar is showing some light returns this morning, the snow isn’t making it to the ground just yet. There is still a lot of dry air at the surface. We will continue to prime the atmosphere over the next several hours.

A storm coming out of the Gulf will spread light snow across areas south of the Capital Region beginning this afternoon. The snow will slowly lift northward. In Albany we might not see our first flakes until late-day. Widespread snow will fall overnight.

As we talked about yesterday, the highest accumulations will be south of Albany. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at noon for Columbia, Greene, and Berkshire counties. The snow could make the roads slick for this evening’s commute and again tomorrow morning.

We have backed off the snow totals a bit. The storm’s track will stay farther off the coast and the low will weaken as it approaches the Northeast. Several inches of snow, up to half a foot, are possible south of Albany. The Capital Region, the Mohawk Valley, and parts of southern Vermont will pick up between two and four inches of fresh snow. Even less snow is expected farther to the north.

This round of snow will gradually taper off Friday night. We’ll be left with lingering flurries to begin the weekend.

The latest 7 Day Forecast is looking very snowy. There is a bright spot in the middle of the next seven days. Sunday will bring a quick glimpse at the sun. Next week will bring more rounds of snow.