The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Fridays and falling temperatures just to go together this month. We’ll go from feeling like spring to February today. We are also tracking a large area of rain with embedded thunderstorms and briefly gusty winds.

Widespread rain will develop into the height of the morning commute. We’ll reach our high for the day around 9 AM or 10 AM. Rumbles of thunder and briefly gusty winds are possible as a strong cold front cuts through the area. By lunchtime the bulk of the rain will have exited east and temperatures will already be in the 40s.

As temperatures drop, areas to the north will see some mixed precipitation including rain, snow, and ice. Accumulations will be light but travel conditions will still become slick. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Adirondacks and North Country until 7 PM.

Flurries will hang around this evening. Skies will eventually clear overnight. Temperatures will keep dropping. We’ll wake up to the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

February is in the air for a day. The seasonable temperatures to kick off the weekend will turn warm through Presidents Day. The holiday weekend ends with a few showers.

Above-average temperatures remain the norm next week. A little glimpse of winter looks to show up Wednesday night and Thursday. Nighttime snow looks to change to rain as temperatures continue warming.