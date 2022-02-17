The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Buckle up a strong, wind-drive storm system will take us through all four seasons over the next 24 hours. This storm will impact over two dozen states with everything from winter weather to severe storms, and a lot of wind.

Season #1 of the day: spring. We are already off to a very mild start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A strong southerly flow will drive readings up into the 50s today. Highs could be a good 20 degrees above-normal. Albany’s record high is 60° from 1981. Temperatures will hold steady at these unseasonable levels through most of the night.

Scattered rain showers are possible north of Saratoga Springs into this afternoon. Widespread rain chances will pick up this evening and into the overnight hours. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Flooding will become a concern. Snow melt plus rainfall will lead to excessive runoff into our area rivers and their tributaries. The runoff will work to break up some of the ice. Ice jam may form and lead to to additional flooding. The Mettawee, Hoosic, and Mohawk rivers along with their tributaries may need to be watched closely.

It will be another windy day. Even stronger winds will come in overnight with gusts up to 55 mph. Most of the area will go under a Wind Advisory. Secure any lightweight outdoor objects. Scattered power outages are possible.

The cold front will rip through the area between 2 AM and 6 AM. Temperatures will crash. A 30-degree drop over a few hours is not out of the question. A brief mix of rain, sleet, snow is possible. All of the precipitation will be wrapped up by the morning commute.

Temperatures will keep dropping as skies clear Friday. The weekend will look and feel more like February with highs in the 30s and snow showers on Saturday. Next week will trend a little milder with highs back in the 40s. Another system will bring rain, possibly a wintry mix on Tuesday.