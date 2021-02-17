02/17/2021: A sunny break today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Who’s ready for sunshine? It’s on the way today. We have a little flurry activity to get through first thing this morning. These scattered narrow bands of flurries and very light snow are dropping southward and will fizzle before sunrise.

Sunshine will break out, but temperatures will stay on the colder side. After starting in the teens to near 20 degrees, highs will top off into the mid to upper 20s.

This dose of sunshine will be brief. Another storm system will take aim at the Northeast to end the week. It will be all snow this go-around. The snow will begin mid-day Thursday before tapering off on Friday.

This storm will track along the coast. Higher accumulations are expected to the south and east of Albany. A Winter Storm Watch is place for those locations. If the track nudges a bit to the north, heavier accumulations will be possible for the Capital Region.

Temperatures will remain chilly and additional rounds of snow showers are possible as we head into late February.