The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Wednesday! Today is transition day – the cold air will get kicked out and replaced with milder temperatures. After starting in the single digits and teens, temperatures will climb into the 40s this afternoon. It will also turn windy with 30 mph gusts.

The wind and warmth is ahead of a strong storm system that is tracking coast-to-coast. The storm will cut across the Southwest and southern Plains today. Oklahoma and Texas have a severe storm potential.

Thursday will take a page out of the spring playbook with more wind, more warmth, and rain later in the day. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible. These strong southerly winds will push temperatures into the 50s! Albany could challenge the record high of 60° from 1981.

Rain will hold off until the evening hours. The Adirondacks will be the first to get wet. The widespread rain will drop southward into the Capital Region closer to the midnight hour. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, a rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out either.

The periods of heavy rain, melting snow, and the potential for ice jams could lead to flooding, especially in the Adirondacks. A Flood Watch begins Thursday afternoon and will run through Friday evening for areas north of Albany and for all of Vermont.

Temperatures will crash Friday. Highs will happen around midnight. The gusty winds will hang around as the numbers continue to fall. The weekend will be more typical for late February with highs in the mid/upper 30s along with a snow shower chance on Saturday. Temperatures will jump back into the 50s early next week.