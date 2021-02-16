02/16/2021: Icy mix ends, melting this afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It is icy out there! A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow has been falling for several hours overnight. A stout warm layer aloft took over leading to all of the freezing precipitation. The warm nose has worked as far north as Lake George and the southern Adirondacks. The depth of the warm layer determines if you are seeing more in the way of freezing rain or sleet early this morning.

The entire News 10 area is waking up to some form of icy conditions. A mix of freezing rain and ice pellets continues to fall around the Capital District. While the radar is showing snow farther to the north, there is sleet mixing in there too.

Your first step out the door will likely be an icy one. If you must be on the roads, reduce your speed, allow for extra distance, and avoid sudden stopping. Travel will be impacted through mid-morning as the precipitation continues to fall. If you can wait until this afternoon to head out. By that time the freezing rain and sleet will have wrap up and things will begin to melt.

It will turn breezy behind the winter weather this afternoon. Skies will begin to clear this evening and temperatures will quick fall. We will be concerned with re-freezing through the night.

Wednesday will be a quieter day with sunshine and colder temperatures. Highs will only reach the teens to mid 20s.

There’s no rest for the weary. Storm #2 for the week will arrive Thursday. This looks to be mostly snow and sleet. There will be less of a threat for ice with the late-week storm.