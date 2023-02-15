The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The calendar may say mid-February but the forecast says spring! A quick splash of showers early this morning will give way to a warmer and windy afternoon.

The wind picks up as a mighty warm front blows through the area. Gusts between 35 mph and 45 mph are expected. These winds will also drive temperatures up this afternoon.

This isn’t just spring-like warmth, but also record challenging. A high of 60 degrees for Albany this afternoon. That would easily break the record of 55° from 2006. A new warm low temperature record is likely tonight. We’ll stay on “record watch” tomorrow.

Late Thursday brings a better chance for showers. Periods of rain will develop around lunchtime. Off and on activity continues into Friday morning. At that time a potent cold front will cut through the News10 area. This will bring an end to this crazy warmth.

The work week ends with more wind and falling temperatures. February shows up to begin the weekend with only 38 blustery degrees. Quickly temperatures will warm back up. Highs are back around 50° by Sunday.