02/15/2021: Snowy and icy storm to begin the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Presidents’ Day! Just a heads up – it is going to be an active week. We will have some form of winter weather to talk about each day. Things get started today with a round of snow.

Snow will arrive from the southwest between 10 AM and 1 PM. Bursts of heavier snow are possible through afternoon. There will be a lull in the wintry precipitation during the evening hours. Conditions will get messy and icy overnight. Impacts for the wintry precipitation will be felt on the roads.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the North Country and the Adirondacks, where we are expecting mostly snow with significant accumulations. Meanwhile, areas from Lake George to the mid-Hudson Valley, and the Mohawk Valley to the Berkshires will go under a Winter Weather Advisory. Albany and the surrounding Capital District is included in the Winter Weather Advisory.

The icy mix overnight will make travel slippery, if not hazardous. The messy road conditions will persist through the Tuesday morning commute.

Snow and sleet accumulations will be the greatest across the North Country and the Adirondacks. Longer periods of sleet and ice will cut down on frozen accumulations for the Capital Region and points to the south and east.

Up to a quarter inch of ice is possible for the Capital Region, parts of the Schoharie Valley, the Catskills, and the Berkshires. The mid-Hudson Valley, northwest Connecticut, and central Massachusetts could see freezing rain accumulations near half an inch. This amount of ice will not only make roads icy, but may also lead to power outages due to tree damage.

This batch of wintry weather will wrap up by Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine’s return on Wednesday will give us a moment to catch our breath and gear up for the next winter storm.

Snow will return late Thursday and looks to conclude with a mix of snow and sleet, possibly some ice. We’ll all deserve a quiet weekend after an active week.