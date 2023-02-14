The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Valentine’s Day! It’s cloudy and breezy now, but the day ends on a sweeter notes. Lovely warm sunshine is on the way with equally delightful temperatures. Highs will top off in the 40s to near 50 degrees this afternoon.

No weather worries if you and your sweetheart are heading out this evening. Temperatures will gradually cool into the 30s under mostly clear skies. More clouds are on the way after midnight.

We are tracking some “burning love” through the middle of the week. A new record high is likely tomorrow afternoon in Albany. We’ll be close to the record again on Thursday. These temperatures are more typical for mid-April than mid-February.

Hang onto your sweetie the next few days. It will turn windy with gusts around 40 mph starting Wednesday. Shower chances will only add to the early spring feeling. Rain will blow in Thursday afternoon and exit with some rumbles of thunder Friday morning. February will briefly return before another warm up kicks off into early next week.