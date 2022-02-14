The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Today will be a perfect day to get cozy with your valentine. We are off to a frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and teens along with sub-zero wind chills. There won’t be much of a warm up with highs held to the teens. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder.

Six years ago today was Albany’s coldest Valentine’s Day on record with a low of 13 degrees below zero. February 14, 1946 holds the record for the warmest temperatures. Even farther back, 1914 was the snowiest Valentine’s Day with nearly two feet of snow.

We’ll keep the “cuddle alert” in effect through tonight. Temperatures will settle back into the single digits with wind chills closer to zero by wake up.

Still cold and windy on Tuesday. But, temperatures will climb out of the teens. The pattern will stay tranquil over the next three days. The warm up continues through Thursday.

A real spring feeling will build in on Thursday. Highs around the News10 area will be in the 50s, even pushing 60 degrees. A potent storm system will “dig” in across the middle of the country. Severe storms are possible for parts of the lower Mississippi River Valley and the Deep South. Aside of the near-record warmth, we will track late-day rain chances in the Upstate New York and western New England.

We’ll go back to feeling like February by Friday. Temperatures will drop a good 20 degrees, and it will stay “cold” (seasonable) into the weekend.