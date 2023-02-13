The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We are picking up where the weekend left off. A good amount of sunshine is on the way today with seasonably mild temperatures. Everyone will be in the 40s, even some reaching the 50 degree mark this afternoon.

A weak disturbance will bring clouds back into the picture and dial up the wind this evening. Isolated showers and flurries are possible through midnight. Lows will be closer to our normal *high* temperature. Valentine’s Day will be rather lovely with the return of sunshine and highs around 45°.

We haven’t felt the warmest February air yet. Spring-like, record warmth is possible mid-week. Temperatures will get a jolt with highs approach 60 degrees! Record watch won’t just be for our afternoon temperatures, but also the low Thursday morning.

Rain chances will pick up on Thursday; adding to the spring feeling. We may even hear some rumbles of thunder Friday morning as a cold front cuts through the area. From there temperatures will tumble. We’ll get another glimpse of February to kick off the weekend. It will be seasonable and blustery. The next warm up begins Sunday.