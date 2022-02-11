The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Be careful this morning. There will be sneaky slick spots and patches of black ice. Sub-freezing temperatures and wet pavement from the recent rain and melted snow are not a good combo this morning. Assume any wet and glassy looking spots are icy.

Another very mild afternoon is ahead. A southerly wind will pick up and help to push the mercury into the 40s, even close to 50 degrees today. Highs will run a good 10 to 15 degrees above average!

Clouds will move back in during the second half of the day ahead of our next clipper system. Just cloudy for your Friday evening plans. As we get closer to midnight, rain showers will move into the Adirondack Park. Some snowflakes could mix in around the higher terrain. Showers will drop southward into the Capital District by Saturday morning. All of the precipitation will wrap up into the afternoon.

The weekend will end on a quieter but much colder note. An Arctic air mass will slide in behind Saturday’s clipper system.

The cozy weather will hang around in the Valentine’s Day. In fact, Monday will be even colder with lows in the single digits and highs not even in the teens. The cold air will stick around for another day before our next warm up.