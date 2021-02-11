02/11/2021: Sunshine returns ahead of very cold blast

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We are waking up cloudy with some flakes trying to make it the ground. A system that is bring accumulating snow to NYC has tossed some flurries our way. No accumulation is expected. The very light snow will sweep through over the next few hours.

These clouds won’t hang around all day. Sunshine will return this afternoon. Our stretch of below freezing temperatures will continue today with highs in the 20s.

The clearing skies will open the door to an even colder night. Temperatures will drop into the single digits, if not below zero. Meanwhile, a northly breeze will pull wind chills down below zero. Wind chills could be as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero in the Adirondacks. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect overnight for Hamilton and Herkimer counties.

Warm layers will be needed all day long Friday as highs will only reach the teens. The deeper freeze will last through Saturday.

Snow returns to the forecast Saturday night into Sunday morning. Accumulations look to be on the relatively light side at this point. A better chance for snow will come in on Tuesday.

Our temperatures have been below freezing since last Saturday. Highs temperatures look to trend closer to freezing and “normal” by this time next week.