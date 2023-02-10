The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty winds – sounds like a spring preview to me. The mercury will hold steady in the 40s to near 50 degrees!

The wind will pick up, especially this afternoon. Westerly gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph are possible. It will be a two-hands on the steering wheel, especially for north-south drivers. The strongest winds will blow through the Mohawk Valley into the Capital District and western New England, along with the Adirondacks and Catskills.

The wind will kick off some lake effect snow showers across the Adirondack Park, the North Country, and Vermont. Visibility may become an issue with the stronger winds. Accumulations will be light; an inch or two through this evening.

The Wind Advisory is set to expire at 10 PM. Gradually the gusts will diminish through Saturday morning. This weekend will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Both days will feature a good amount of sunshine.

More mild days are on the way next week. Sweethearts will have a rather lovely day. Rain showers will hold off until the middle of the week.