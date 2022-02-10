The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! You may be waking up to wet conditions, or a fresh cover of snow. A band of wintry mix is crossing the area during these pre-dawn hours. Some wet looking spots could be a bit slick with pockets of freezing rain also impacting spots to the east of Albany.

It is a clipper moving through the area today. This could has already put down a few fresh inches of snow for our area high spots in the Adirondacks, the North Country, along with the Greens and the Berkshires. The bulk of the accumulations will come during the early morning hours.

The wintry weather will gradually wane into the second part of the day. A few more rounds of spotty rain and snow showers are possible into the afternoon. Between the raindrops and snowflakes, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will remain mild.

The above-average stretch lives on. Highs will return to the mid 30s and mid 40s Friday afternoon.

Another clipper will track in overnight Friday into Saturday. This weak system will bring more rain and snow chances. Activity will wind down quickly Saturday morning.

We’ll be getting cozy just in time for Valentine’s Day. The door to colder air will be opened late in the weekend. Lows will return to the single digits with highs in the teens and 20s. We could see a glancing shot of snow on Sunday as a storm moves up the coast.