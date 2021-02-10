02/10/2021: No snow, just cold today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s a cold start, but some are colder than others. Overnight we have seen variable clouds across the region. Skies are clearer in some spots, others are still hanging onto clouds and straggling flurries.

Roads may still be slick, slushy, or snowy as you’re setting out this morning. Just something to be aware of.

Intervals of sun and clouds will persist through the day. Outside of that will be colder with highs ranging from the mid teens to the mid 20s this afternoon.

Skies will become cloudy again tonight. An area of snow will slide through the mid-Atlantic. The Catskills and mid-Hudson Valley could be clipped by some stray light snow showers around midnight. This snow won’t amount to anything and will be out of the way well before daybreak.

A plunge of Arctic air remains the big national weather story. The core of the frigid temperatures will remain over the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest. The bitterly cold air mass will drop as far south as the Texas-Mexico border by Friday.

Our temperatures will only get colder into the weekend. The coldest air will settle in on Friday and Saturday with lows in the single digits, even near zero and highs struggling to make it out of the teens.

Our next storm will arrive on Valentine’s Day and will bring the potential for widespread snowfall. The above-normal temperature trend looks to persist through most of next week.