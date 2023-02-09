The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! You’ll get out the door no problem, but pack the rain gear. More rain is on the way with some light icing up north.

Most of us will get plain rain out of this system. Widespread rain arrives from the southwest by late-morning. Activity becomes more scattered by this evening.

A brief icy mix of freezing rain, snow, and sleet is expected in the western Mohawk Valley, the Adirondack Park, and the Green Mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place between 10 AM and 9 PM. Light ice accumulations along with up to an inch of snow/sleet will make travel tricky. Isolated power outages may occur.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the night, so the mix threat diminishes up north. We’ll be close to 50 degrees by wake up on Friday. Readings will take a small step back during the day with some gusty west winds.

The weekend won’t be quite as warm with highs around 40 degrees. Both days will be pretty good looking with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s not stopping our mild pattern. The mid 40s return next week. We’ll hold off rain until Wednesday.