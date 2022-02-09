02/09/2022: The icy meltdown continues

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Be on the lookout for a few icy patches, even some black ice. Anything that melted yesterday and was left untreated will have iced right up. Temperatures are starting off in the teens and 20s this morning.

More melting is on the way today. Temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Mostly sunny skies will be the cherry on top.

A weak clipper will approach into the evening hours. This will bring back cloud cover and also carry some flurry and light snow shower chances after midnight. Re-freezing won’t be a widespread concern will many around the Capital Region staying just above freezing.

Additional waves of rain and snow showers will pass through the area Thursday. The best precipitation chances will be north of I-90. Activity will wane into the evening hours. Any snow accumulation will be minimal.

Above average temperature trend will continue into the start of the weekend. The next clipper system arrives Saturday. The precipitation chances look to be relatively low with a sprinkle or flurry possible. Our next cold snap is waiting on the other side of Saturday’s system. High temperatures will drop into the 20s heading into the start of next week.