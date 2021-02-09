02/09/2021: A decent snowfall today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Light snow is on the move this morning. The snow will become more widespread and steady over the next several hours.

Roads may be slick and snow-covered by the peak of the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for western Greene, Bennington, and Berkshire counties.

The snow will remain steady and could fall at a moderate rate through the lunch hour. Almost as quickly as the snow moves in, it will exit. The area of snow will taper off from west to east this afternoon. Albany and the Capital Region should see the snow come to an end between 2 PM and 4 PM. The snow will hang on a few hours longer for the Berkshires and the southern Greens.

This will be a light to moderate snow event. Most of the News 10 area is included in an area of three to five inches of snow through this evening. The Catskills, Berkshires, and southern Greens could pick up closer to half a foot of fresh snow.

Outside of an evening flurry or passing light snow shower, tonight will be dry. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and it will be cold with lows in the single digits and lower teens.

It will only get colder behind today’s snowfall. Highs will run in the lower 20s tomorrow and Thursday. Then it turns very cold beginning Friday. We are expecting single digit lows and highs in the teens through the weekend. Our next round of widespread snow will arrive Saturday night and continue through Valentine’s Day.