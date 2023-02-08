The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Last evening’s mixed precipitation has exited. Areas of black ice may have formed on untreated surfaces. Not just the roads, but also sidewalks and parking lots. Sneaky slick spots are possible on roads and sidewalks.

Today gets better as we go with mild temperatures and the return of sunshine. By the afternoon we’ll sit under bright skies with highs in the low and mid 40s. It will turn a little breezy again with northwesterly winds gusts up to 30 mph.

Almost as quickly as the clouds move out today, another batch arrives overnight. Temperatures will cool during the first part of the night and settle into the 20s. The clouds are moving in ahead of our next precipitation chance.

We’re mostly concerned with rain on Thursday. A shield of wet weather moves in around mid-morning. There could a brief period of mixing in the higher spots of the Catskills, the Adirondacks, and the North Country.

We are drying out and warming up to wrap up the week. Friday will have a little spring-like feel. The weekend brings a reality check with highs sliding back closer to 40 degrees. This mild air isn’t going anywhere. Valentine’s Day looks to feature highs in the mid 40s.