02/08/2022: Chipping away at the inches of ice

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Who else is sick of the inches of ice still hanging around from last week’s storm? You’ll finally be able to make some head way with some help from Mother Nature over the coming days.

Today is already off to a mild start with temperatures around freezing. There are also some patches of dense fog. Temperatures will climb a few degrees into the mid 30s. Additional melting will happen especially as some sunshine pops out.

What melts during the day will freeze back up tonight. Skies will continue clearing and temperatures will drop into the teens. Be on the look out for more slick and icy conditions.

After the very cold and icy start, Wednesday will be warmer with highs near 40 degrees for most. That will do a lot to melt down the layers of ice. It won’t be a bad day to head to the car wash as well. You might be there with all of your friends in the Capital Region.

Thursday will be a tad warmer as a clipper slides in. The weak system will carry chances for spotty rain showers and mountain snow showers. You can say even more melting. Temperatures will stay on the mild side until another clipper arrives Saturday. We’ll have to get a little cozy around Valentine’s Day with a colder air mass inbound.