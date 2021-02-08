02/08/2021: A wintry pattern ahead this week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Cold and snowy are the themes of the week. We are feeling the cold this morning with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills are below zero early this morning. A surge of Arctic air will taking over a good portion of the country.

Temperatures will ultimately end up in the lower 20s this afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Skies will become cloudy this evening. Temperatures will once again dip into the single digits.

Another system will bring light to moderate snowfall to the Capital Region beginning late tonight and into Tuesday. Snow showers will arrive after midnight for the western Mohawk valley, the southern Adirondacks, the Schoharie valley, and the eastern Catskills.

The snow will become steady and more widespread into Tuesday morning. Activity will begin to taper off during the afternoon. This won’t be a big snow, but also won’t be a little one. Most of the News 10 area can expect two to four inches of snow during the day tomorrow.

The middle of the week will be drier and a little colder. Temperatures will start off each day in the single digits to lower teens before climbing into the 20s through the afternoon.

We will gear up for another round of snow later in the week. Snow showers will return Thursday night and continue on Friday. Another layer of cold will settle in behind the late week snow chance. We’ll have to issue a “cuddle alert” for Valentine’s Day weekend.