The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Things are moving quickly today. Temperatures will get a jolt. Clouds will race back in. And we are tracking a brief round of mixed precipitation this evening.

A weak but fast-paced system drops through the area this evening. Valley locations will see mostly rain. The higher terrain could see periods of rain, snow/sleet, and even freezing rain. The precipitation will move through so quickly that any accumulations will be very light. The snow/sleet has a better chance of sticking in western New England. A glaze of ice is possible too. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for Bennington and Berkshire counties through midnight. The light accumulations may slow travel.

Clouds will hang around through the night. The sun makes a comeback tomorrow. It will be breezy and mild again.

Another quick system brings rain showers through on Thursday. The work week ends with a spring preview. But it true spring fashion, chilly temperatures aren’t too far away. A little chill will be around for the weekend. Our next warm up begins Monday.