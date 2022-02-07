02/07/2022: A little wintry weather to start the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The really cold air from the weekend is on the way out, while a little wintry weather is on the way in. An area of low pressure is already sending the area more clouds this morning. Eventually some light wintry weather – snow showers and freezing drizzle – will arrive this afternoon.

Despite increasing clouds we are tracking milder temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 30s will feel a lot better, especially after the very cold weekend.

Snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle will impact areas east of the Hudson Valley. The flakes will pick up during the early afternoon in the Berkshires and mid-Hudson Valley. The Capital Region will be grazed by flurries and possibly some freezing drizzle into the early evening hours.

Snow accumulations will be very light. We can easily handle a coating up to two inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the potential of light icing for the mid-Hudson Valley and western New England.

The pattern is much quieter this week with only a few weak systems passing through the area. One later today, another arrives Thursday with rain and snow showers. Saturday will bring a slightly better rain and snow chance. In the meantime, temperatures will continue to trend more seasonable.