The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! This weekend’s Arctic blast was fierce but short-lived. By Sunday afternoon it felt 75 degrees warmer. That’s an incredible turnaround!

The mild air is here to stay for the week ahead. Temperatures are starting in the 20s and 30s, by mid-day we’ll be around 40 degrees. That will be it for a warm up. A wind shift out of the north will drop readings through the afternoon. It will turn a little breezy too.

The wind will lighten up and skies will clear overnight. This will send lows to a more seasonable level. It will be the teens to near 20 degrees to kick off Tuesday.

Winds will pick up again tomorrow. This time out of the south. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s. There is also a late-day chance for rain and mixing in the higher terrain. Activity will light up the radar during the late afternoon and should exit before midnight.

We’ll continue to ride a mild wave through the end of the work week. Friday’s high could flirt with 50 degrees! The weekend will be a reminder that it’s still winter. We’re back into the 30s with rain and snow showers on Saturday.