02/05/2021: A fast-moving Friday snow

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It sure was nice to see the sun yesterday. After taking a break, snow returns to the forecast today. This is associated with a fast-moving system that will arrive this morning and exit by the early afternoon.

Light snow will overspread the News 10 area over the next few hours. It will be snowing during the morning commute. Unlike the fluffy snow that fell during the nor’easter earlier this week, this round will feature a heavier, wet snow. The snow won’t amount to much for most of the Capital Region. The higher terrain could pick a couple of inches by this afternoon. A narrow corridor of three to five inches of snow is possible in the Adirondacks.

The snow will be in and out in the matter of hours. By the lunch hour the snow will exit the area. On the tail end there could be a brief period of mixing – rain and snow – especially in the valleys. This afternoon will stay cloudy.

The clouds will begin to clear overnight. Saturday will feature some sunshine. It will also be a breezy and seasonable day with highs in the 20s to mid 30s.

We are closely watching the track of an incoming storm on Sunday. The heaviest snow looks to stay closer to New York City and the coast of southern New England. Snow showers will still be able to spread upstate. The track has been waffling between hugging the coast and drifting off to sea. Things are trending toward the former now. Ultimately the track will determine how much additional snow by the end of the weekend.

Snow will take another day off on Monday. Colder air will rush in behind the late weekend storm. The News 10 area could see bigger impacts from a storm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, cold air will be a common thread through next week, and even beyond.