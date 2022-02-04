02/04/2022: More wintry weather for day 2 of the winter storm

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Ping ping, the sound of sleet. That’s what most of the Capital District was hearing overnight into this morning. Meanwhile areas to the north are seeing snow. And the southern Berkshires are still in the grips of freezing rain.

No matter what type of wintry precipitation is falling this morning, travel conditions will be icy and dicey. Roads won’t be bare. There is a layer of ice underneath the snow and sleet. High travel impacts will continue through the morning commute and into the early afternoon.

Sleet and ice will transition to snow through mid-morning for areas south and east of Albany. Parts of Columbia and Berkshire counties may see scattered power outages due to ice accumulations. Given the longer period of “icy mix” the heavier snow bands have been pushed north. The Tri-Cities will now see between two and four inches of snow and sleet. Amounts could top a foot north of Glens Falls.

The snow begins tapering off between 2 PM and 4 PM. Lingering snow showers will hang on through dinner time. Much colder air will continue rushing in overnight and into the weekend.

It will be a cold but brighter and calmer weekend. We will introduce more sunshine as Saturday goes on. It won’t stay cold for longer. Temperatures jump above freezing by Monday afternoon. The “warm up” will keep going through mid-week. Albany looks to take a run at 40 degrees.