02/04/2021: A brief dose of sunshine

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! I have some good news for ya. One – it’s almost Friday. Maybe even better news, we will see the sun today.

Clouds are still hanging in the morning, and we’re squeezing out every last little bit of snow. Clusters of flurries and light snow are tracking southward this morning. This “snow finale” will last for a couple more hours. By the morning commute time most will be dry, but will still cloudy. The sun pops out this afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures will climb out of the 20s this morning to above freezing by late-day.

Clouds will quickly return tonight ahead of a fast-moving system that will bring snow back into the picture. The first flakes will fly by wake up tomorrow. The majority of the area will see periods of light snow throughout Friday morning. This could make the roads slick. Valley locations may see mixing or a changeover to rain during the afternoon. All precipitation will end by Friday evening.

Accumulations reflect the swift nature of this system. This will be a very minor event with most only seeing a coating up to an inch of snow by Friday evening. Higher spots could pick up a few inches.

The potential storm on Sunday looks to have less of an impact on us. The track continues to stay off to sea. A better chance for wintry precipitation will come in on Tuesday. The pattern will work in our favor and delay the arrival of bitterly cold Arctic blast.