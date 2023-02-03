The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The frigid air is blowing in as we speak. Temperatures will only get colder and the wind grows stronger as the day goes on. A Wind Chill Warning is in place for the entire area now through 1 PM Saturday.

During this extreme cold you should limit your time outdoors. If you must be outside dress in warm, waterproof layers and cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can develop on exposed in as little as 10 minutes later on. Prolonged exposure to the frigid air could also lead to hypothermia. Check on your neighbors and bring your pets indoors.

Air temperatures will steadily drop below zero overnight. -10° for Albany tonight would be our coldest temperatures in a little over five years. That’s plenty cold. The wind will be howling overnight too.

Wind chills will go as low as -30° around the Capital District through Saturday morning. Western New England and hilly spots will feel as cold as -40°. For the Adirondacks it could be as cold as -50° through the start of Saturday. It has been four or five years since we’ve dealt with this level of bitter cold.

The bitterly cold Arctic air will hang around tomorrow but the wind diminishes, so the wind chill won’t be as harsh by the afternoon. The extreme cold doesn’t have staying power. We are shipping in more mild air starting Sunday.