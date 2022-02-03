02/03/2022: Slowly transitioning to winter weather

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The winter storm has begun, but it’s mostly rain falling around the News10 area. There will be three phases to this storm – the “icky” rain, the “messy” transition, and the snowy and icy finish.

The greatest impacts from heavy snow and ice will be felt from the Capital Region northward. These areas will go under a Winter Storm Warning. There will be less snow, but more icing to the south. So you can’t overlook the Winter Weather Advisory for Greene, Columbia, and southern Berkshire counties. The winter storm alerts will remain in effect through Friday evening.

We are starting this event will A LOT of warm air at the surface. Arctic air will slowly drain southward throughout the day. By the early afternoon we should be seeing snow in the Adirondacks, parts of the North Country, and the western Mohawk Valley. It’s still rain for Albany and areas south.

As the colder air takes over and the snow begins to fall, road conditions will deteriorate. The rain this morning won’t allow crews to pre-treat the roads. The “messy” part of the storm arrives in Albany around the evening commute. This won’t be a quick change from rain to snow. A longer period of icy mix (sleet, freezing rain, and slushy snow) is expected for the Capital Region, the mid-Hudson Valley, and the Berkshires. If you have to travel this evening or overnight around these areas be prepared for icy conditions. Meanwhile, heavier snow will kick in to the north. The heaviest snow will fall through Friday morning.

It will be much colder and mostly snow by wake up on Friday. The icy mix will linger for our southern counties a little longer. The event will end as widespread snow by Friday evening.

The highest accumulations are expected where it will be snowing the longest – the Adirondack Park and the Green Mountains. There will be a tight gradient centered over Albany. Areas south will see less because of a greater icing potential. Meanwhile some spots close by to the north could pick up close to a foot.

No more winter weather over the weekend just a lot of cold air. Temperatures will begin to moderate into the new week.