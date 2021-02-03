02/03/2021: Nor’easter slowly pulls away

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Higher terrain locations to the south of Albany may still be digging out after this week’s nor’easter. Over two feet of fresh snow was reported in parts of western Greene County. As expected the Capital Region picked up between six inches and foot of snow. The “shadowing” was much stronger across parts of Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties.

New York state and western New England are now on the backside of the storm. The low will slowly pull away today.

This morning batches of flurries and light snow have popped up. Scattered very light snow activity will linger through the day. Very little, if any additional accumulation is expected. The wind will remain gusty at times as well today.

As the show tune goes, “the sun will come out tomorrow!” A weak ridge of high pressure will also keep temperatures on the “mild” side. Highs will range from the mid 20s in the Adirondacks to the mid 30s in the mid-Hudson Valley.

The weather will stay quiet only briefly. A swift system will bring another dose of snow, possibly a brief period of mixing during the afternoon. The storm will be in and out during the day on Friday. The weekend will get off to a dry start.

A potentially bigger nor’easter could impact the Capital Region late in the weekend. Much colder air will waiting to drop in. This latest Arctic blast will hang around through most of next week.