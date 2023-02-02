The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Well, it’s Groundhog Day, again. We’re off to another cold start, but we’ll finish milder. Temperatures will climb into 30s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Don’t get too comfortable with this mild feeling. We’re heading for the freezer overnight.

We’ve been talking about it for days – a strong Arctic front will slice through the region tonight. A few snow showers and squalls are possible ahead of the front. The southern Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley may pick up a quick one to three inches of snow through 3 AM or 4 AM. Temperatures will drop and the wind picks up into Friday morning.

A Wind Chill Warning is now out for the entire News10 area. It starts overnight and continue through noontime on Saturday. The combination of frigid temperatures and gusty winds will lead to dangerously cold wind chills. Frostbite could occur in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin.

Feels like temperatures quickly drop well below zero by wake up Friday. It will only get colder and windier through the day. The toughest part of this Arctic blast will be Friday evening through Saturday morning. Wind chills will go as low as -15° to -40°.

Fortunately the extreme cold is short-lived. Temperatures bounce back close to 40 degrees(!) by the end of the weekend. More mild air is on the way into next week with no big snow chances.