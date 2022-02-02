02/02/2022: Warmer before a slow-moving winter storm

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The groundhog is bringing more warmth today. Readings jumped above freezing Tuesday. This afternoon will bring highs in the 40s!

All of this warmth is ahead of an incredibly slow-moving, high impact winter storm. The southern Plains, the Midwest, and western Great Lakes are dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet, along with rain. A stationary boundary will stretch out from Texas to the Canadian border. The storm will crawl towards the Northeast through Friday.

The Adirondacks and the North Country have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday into Friday. The remainder of the area is now included in a Winter Storm Watch. This event will produce rain, ice, sleet, and snow across the area.

Precipitation will start pushing in during the hours after midnight. It will be snow from the start for the Adirondacks, the western Catskills, and most of the North Country. The warm air will still win out for the Capital Region and areas to the south and east.

The wintry mix will overspread the area by daybreak on Thursday. With the cold air already in place, everything will fall as snow north of Glens Falls. The colder air will seep southward throughout the day. It looks to take most of the day for the cold air to arrive in the Tri-Cites and areas to the south. During the transition from rain to snow there will be a period of ice, especially south of Albany.

Sleet and ice will cut down on snowfall totals south of the Capital Region. These areas could see up to a quarter inch of ice. Isolate power outages may occur. The highest snow totals will top a foot in the Adirondack Park.

Snow will exit during the second half of Friday. The colder air will hang around for the weekend. The pattern will trend milder and stay quiet into next week.