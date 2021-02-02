02/02/2021: More snow and wind today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Groundhog Day! We are waking up to several inches of fluffy snow. The heaviest snow is rotating off to the west this morning. We aren’t done with the snow just yet. This slow-moving major nor’easter will keep snow and gusty winds around into Wednesday.

Roads are snow-covered this morning. If you have to be out there, slow and steady will be the name of the game. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 PM for most of the News 10 area. More snow later today will continue to impact travel conditions.

It won’t just be falling snow today. This fluffy snow will start blowing around as the wind picks up. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph will further reduce visibility and lead to snow drifts.

Additional accumulations are expected as the rounds of snow showers continue through late Wednesday. Generally, there will be more snow to the south of Albany. The Catskills will easily pick up a storm total of two feet of snow.

Snow from the nor’easter will come to an end tomorrow. Another storm system will bring in more snow to close out the work week. We’ll take another break on Saturday. Our third storm in a week arrives Sunday. It will then turn much colder into the first part of next week.