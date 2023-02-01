The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Welcome to February! And the forecast is following suit. We are waking up in the single digits and teens. Highs will only manage the 20s. This is what this time of year is supposed to feel like.

Groundhog Day brings back some of the mild air that we’ve gotten so used to this winter. Highs climb back above freezing for most of us under partly sunny skies. Don’t get used to it, though.

A potent Arctic front will bring a rude reality check into the weekend. Ahead of the front the wind will pick up and a quick round of snow showers and snow squalls will roll through the area. The door opens to a frigid air mass post-front.

Temperatures will steeply drop Friday. Readings will settle below zero by Saturday morning. The bitter cold plus gusty winds will lead to dangerous wind chills. Feels like temperatures could be as low as -25° to -50°. A Wind Chill Watch is in place for the entire News10 area. This will likely be replaced by a Wind Chill Warning over the coming day. It has been a number of years since we’ve felt this level of cold. It needs to be taken seriously.

Fortunately this blast of frigid air is short lived. Temperatures will snap back above freezing by the end of the weekend. More mild air is waiting for us next week.