02/01/2022: Beginning February with a warm up

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday and welcome to February! We are waking up to bitterly cold temperatures once again. Fewer of us are below zero, though. Readings won’t stay down for long. The early days of February are bringing a warm up.

Many of us will crack the freezing mark during this first afternoon of the month. Highs around the Capital Region will reach the mid 30s. Early sunshine will give way to more clouds by late day. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cold overnight. We’ll dip to around 20 degrees around midnight before the numbers start climbing toward sunrise.

Groundhog Day will be even warmer with highs in the 40s! Tomorrow will be our last quiet day before a potent winter storm arrives.

A cold front will pump the brakes over southern Canada, the Great Lakes, and parts of the Midwest through late week. This winter storm will produce a mixed bag of wintry precipitation along the front. The News10 area will be involved in this messy set up. All four types of precipitation – rain, ice, sleet, and snow – are possible starting Wednesday night.

The Adirondacks and the North Country will see mostly snow with a little freezing rain. There is the potential for heavy snowfall Thursday into Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has been put out already for areas up north.

For the Capital Region along with southern Vermont and the Berkshires, the situation could be a little messier. Precipitation looks to begin as a cold rain on Thursday before changing over to ice then ending as snow. The rain will hang around longer downstate and across southern New England.

It’s still too early to throw out any snow totals, but areas north will see more than the Capital Region and downstate. Temperatures will steadily fall into the weekend. Lows will be closer to zero once again with highs in the 20s.