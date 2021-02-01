02/01/2021: A nor’easter to begin February

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Welcome to February! The new week, and month, will be off to a snowy start as a significant nor’easter slowly moves up the coast. The radar is picking up snow above the Capital Region, but we aren’t seeing much reach the ground. There is still a decent amount of dry air near the surface.

It won’t be long until the snow is off to the races. The snow will want to stick right away with the cold air already in place. The nor’easter is developing off the coast of Virginia early this morning. The low will slowly track up the coast and will strengthen in the process.

This is going to be long duration snow event through Wednesday. Greater impacts will be felt as the snow becomes heavier and the wind becomes gusty beginning this afternoon. The entire News 10 area will be under either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory.

The height of the storm will hit the Capital Region this evening through tomorrow morning. Sustained periods of heavy snow are expected. The wind will pick with 30 to 40 mph gusts. There are concerns for blowing and drifting snow. This will further reduce visibility as heavy snow continues to fall.

We are still expecting a wide range in snowfall amount from northwest to southeast. The Catskills and southern Berkshires will see the highest totals (up to two feet of snow) and less for the Adirondacks. Shadowing/downsloping off of the Greens and Berkshires will cut down accumulations through parts of the North Country along with the hills of Rensselaer and northern Columbia counties. The immediate Capital District can expect eight inches up to a foot of snow through Wednesday afternoon.

The snow and wind will gradually taper off as the nor’easter pulls away on Wednesday. We will take of break from the winter weather on Thursday. The next storm will arrive Friday, and looks to be on the “warmer” side. While things begin as snow, rain will begin to mix in. A third storm will develop late in the weekend and into the first part of next week.