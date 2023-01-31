The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! There’s a light coating of snow out there this morning. Side roads and sidewalks may be slippery. Snow is still falling south of Albany. Additional accumulations are possible, which could slow down the morning commute in spots.

Snow showers wrap up this morning. There will be some sunny break by the afternoon. Don’t expect temperatures to go anywhere. In fact, we’ll see the numbers slip a bit.

We are sending out January with chillier temperatures. This month saw no shortage of mild air. In fact, this is Albany’s fourth warmest January.

While January was mild, the beginning of February will turn downright frigid. A bitterly cold air mass sitting over Hudson Bay right now arrives Friday. The Arctic front will also bring a burst of snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

The core of the frigid air settles in during the day Friday and continues through Saturday. Temperatures will drop below zero for the first time in over a year. The air will be cold on it’s own but add gusty winds to the mix, wind chills will be dangerous. It could feel as cold as 30 below for the Capital Region Saturday morning, even colder in the mountains. We are anticipating wind chills warnings for parts, if not the entire area.

Fortunately this is a short-lived Arctic outbreak. Temperatures will bounce back to freezing with snow showers on Sunday. Next week gets off to a mild start.