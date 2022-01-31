01/31/2022: One more cold day before a “warm up”

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! January in Upstate New York and western New England has been cold with a growing snow debt. We missed out on the latest winter storm – the weekend blizzard for eastern New England. The measly inch of snow in Albany has brought the monthly snowfall to 8.3″. The season-to-date snowfall is nearly 14 inches now. That’s a long way behind normal. Typically by this time in the season we average nearly 40 inches of snow.

The final day of the month continues the trend – cold and dry. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold as the weekend. After starting in the single digits and below zero, highs will top off in the mid to upper 20s around the Capital Region.

Clear, calm, and frigid tonight. Temperatures will settle into the single digits once again.

The early days of February will bring a “warm up.” Tuesday’s highs will climb above freezing for many of us. Groundhog Day will be even warmer with a high around 45° in Albany. This warm up is coming ahead of the next significant winter storm. It won’t reach us until Thursday into Friday.

The event looks to begin as rain for the Capital District and areas to the south and east. Meanwhile, colder air will come into play north of the Mohawk River. A boundary appears to stall out and keep the colder air north of Albany throughout Thursday. Temperatures will start falling into Friday and bring a change from rain to snow in the process. Accumulations are looking likely, but how much still remains to be seen.