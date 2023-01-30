The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Coming off a milder weekend, today will be closer to normal. Temperatures will stay put in the 30s. Late-day light snow chances will add to the January feel.

Flakes arrive from the west starting early this afternoon. Light snow will spread into the Capital District around the evening commute. Snow showers will continue through the midnight hour. Accumulations will be very light; not much to write home about.

There has been more “thaw” than “freeze” this month. Albany’s coldest high temperature was only 30°! The run of above-normal days will come to end on the last day of the month.

Chillier air arrives behind this evening’s departing clipper. Temperatures won’t go far at all. A stiff breeze will make it feel like the teens for most of the day.

If you think tomorrow sounds cold, don’t look at the end of the 7 Day Forecast! Colder air becomes our top weather headline. It’s a “hiccup” on Groundhog Day with briefly milder temperatures. The coldest air of the season blows in Friday and Saturday. It will turn breezy again so the air is going to have a real bite to it. Just get through Saturday. Temperatures will bounce back with more snow showers to end the weekend.