The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! Not much has changed from yesterday. It will be another mild day with chances for rain and snow. The wintry weather is bottled up to the north to start the day. By the afternoon there will be some action area-wide. For most temperatures will be too warm for anything but rain. With a climb in elevation, rain will mix with snow.

Today’s system gets hung up on it’s way out of town. This keeps clouds in place overnight. Another batch of flurries and light snow showers will cross Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures to start 2023 have been incredibly mild, especially our low temperatures. If January ended today, this would be the 4th warmest all-time in Albany. There was only one day where we didn’t make it to freezing. That tally could change on the final day of the month.

The pattern will turn colder as we flip the calendar to February. Highs in the 20s and lower in the teens are expected later this week. Next weekend could start with our first sub-zero readings of the season. Get your winter accessories and puffy coats ready to go.