01/29/2021: The coldest air of the season yet

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

This is the coldest feeling morning that we have seen so far this winter. Most of us are waking up to wind chills that are in the double digits BELOW zero.

The coldest air of the season, readings that are running into the single digits and below zero this morning, and gusty winds are leading to dangerous wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warning (Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties) remain in effect until noon today. There is a significant risk for frostbite with wind chills this low. Before heading out today be sure to dress in warm layers and limit the amount of exposed skin. Your face mask will do double duty. It will protect you, and others, from COVID and the bitter cold.

We won’t shake the frigid feeling today. Air temperatures will bottom out near 0°, then only climb into the lower teens. Daytime wind chills will run anywhere from -15° to -5° as the blustery conditions persist.

Temperatures will be even colder tonight as the wind relaxes a bit tonight and the sky features more clearing. Most will wake up to sub-zero temperatures. Tonight’s low could challenge the coldest of the season. The wind will back off just a bit. Another round of dangerous wind chills are likely.

We won’t see the coldest temperature until Sunday morning. Clear skies, light winds, and the fresh snow will help the mercury drop even farther.

Sunshine will accompany the Arctic blast. Thank goodness for that, right? Clouds will return late in the weekend as a storm system approaches from the west. This storm will spread snow across the Midwest, the western Great Lakes, and the upper Ohio Valley late Sunday. The latest track keeps the snow downstate on Monday. The storm will eventually become a nor’easter. The Capital Region will pick up some snow as the low moves up the coast on Groundhog Day.