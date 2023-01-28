The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! You may be waking up to some flakes, even a very light accumulation. What’s out there won’t last all day. The forecast will shift from flurries to milder temperatures this afternoon.

As the flurries fizzle, there will be an upswing in temperatures. It will be yet another above-normal January day. Albany’s average high temperature is 33°. We’re forecasting a high in the lower 40s for the Capital District and spots to the south.

We will carry the mild air into the end of the weekend. Temperatures will settle into the mid 20s around midnight before rising through morning. Sunday’s highs will return to the lower 40s.

This morning’s flurry action is a part of a fast-paced pattern. Another clipper heads our way Sunday. This time it will be mostly rain showers. The mountains could still see a little more snow.

January was highlighted by above-average temperatures. As we flip the calendar to February, it looks like we’ll also flip the script. The colder air that has been bottled up over Canada will start seeping southward next week.

Our run of above-normal temperatures looks to break on the final day of January. Highs in the 20s with lows in the single digits and teens will become commonplace into the early days of next month.