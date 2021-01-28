01/28/2021: A bitter blast of Arctic air with dangerous wind chills

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We are on our way to putting snow in the rearview this morning. Skies are still cloudy and a few flurries are still flying. The pavement may get dusted again. An Arctic cold front has produced a few more snow showers to the west of the Hudson River this morning.

Upstream in the Adirondacks skies will beginning to clear and it is quite a bit colder. The breaks in the clouds will expand across the area this afternoon. At the same time, a frigid air mass and gusty winds will move in. Gusts of 30 mph are possible during the second half of the day. Wind chills will drop back into the single digits and eventually below zero tonight.

A big area of Arctic air has been parked over Canada. This really cold air will drop southward later today and linger through most of the weekend.

Gusty winds and the bitter blast will lead to some dangerous wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory will in effect tonight for all areas, except for the Hudson Valley.

By wake up tomorrow wind chills will be around 15 below around Albany, the Adirondacks could feel as cold as 30 degrees below zero. And things won’t improve much during the afternoon. Wind chills this cold could lead to frostbite in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin. Bundle up and don’t forget a hat, gloves, scarf, and warm socks tomorrow. Don’t forget about your pets. It will be far too cold for them to stay outside the next few days.

The Arctic air mass will stick around into the weekend. Fortunately, the wind will back off so it won’t feel quite *as* cold.

February could be off to a snowy start. We are keeping an eye on a potential storm that will track to our south before turning up the coast. Additional accumulations are possible next Monday and Tuesday.