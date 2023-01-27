The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! After a busy week weather-wise it’s nice to know the forecast will be worry-free today. We may even luck out with a little sunshine during the first part of the day!

The activity levels gets dialed up a bit into the weekend. A series of weak disturbances will bring off and on wintry precipitation chances this weekend. It starts with developing flurries this afternoon. Flurries will turn into isolated light snow showers after midnight. This batch of snow will be in and out while most are sleeping. Things wrap up early Saturday. From there temperatures will warm into the lower 40s.

The next weak system arrives on Sunday. This time it will be rain and snow for the News10 area. Any snow accumulations stay to the north and will amount to a few inches through the end of the weekend. For the Capital District, a total accumulation of a “coating” is expected. The best chance for snow to stick comes with tonight/early Saturday’s system.

A little more snow is in the forecast next week, but the bigger weather headline is the arrival of colder air. High temperatures in the 20s will be around as we enter February.