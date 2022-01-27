01/27/2022: All day cold

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It is brutally cold out there this morning. No one is being spared from the frigid air. Fortunately the wind is relatively calm, so the wind chill isn’t much of a factor. However just a light puff of wind could make it feel as cold as 20 degrees below zero, especially in the North Country and the Adirondacks.

Dress for the cold all day long. Early sunshine will give temperatures a quick boost above zero. It will turn breezy into the afternoon so highs in the 20s will feel a bit colder.

A cold front approaches from the west tonight. Early on skies will go cloudy then there will be a light snow shower chance. The best chance will be for the higher terrain mainly north of the Capital Region. The isolated to scattered snow showers could produce some very light fresh accumulations.

Saturday’s powerful nor’easter continues to trend east. The latest model data brings the intense low southeast of the Cape. This would keep the heaviest snow and strongest winds across eastern New England, and possibly the east end of Long Island. There will be a sharp cut-off in snowfall heading west. Light snowfall is possible for the Berkshires and the Taconics. The Capital Region may not see any snow at all.

The track details still aren’t crystal clear. We will wait for one more round of model data to come in. Look for a snow map this evening on News10 ABC. If the trend holds, most of the area will miss out on this mighty coastal storm.

The backside of this nor’easter will create blustery conditions to end the weekend. Temperatures will go up, up, and up into next week. By Groundhog Day we could see highs in the 40s!